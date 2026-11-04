The Lagos State Police Command has explained why a Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol vehicle was seen driving against traffic in a viral video, saying the officers were responding to distress calls from motorists trapped in a traffic jam.

The vehicle, marked ‘RRS Attack 07’, was reportedly dispatched by the Command’s Control Room to clear the obstruction and restore the free flow of traffic.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, said the patrol team, led by an Inspector of Police, was the closest available police formation to the affected area and had to use the opposite lane to reach the source of the congestion.

“The RRS patrol team, led by an Inspector of Police, was duly detailed by the Command’s Control Room following distress calls from individuals trapped in the same traffic congestion, requesting Police intervention to clear the obstruction and restore the free flow of traffic,” the statement read.

The Command said the decision was aimed at preventing the congestion from spreading to adjoining roads and disrupting economic activities.

It described the manoeuvre as an operational decision taken in the interest of public safety rather than a disregard for traffic regulations.

“The team’s action was therefore a deliberate operational decision taken in the interest of public safety and the convenience of other road users, and not an act of arbitrary disregard for traffic regulations,” the Command stated.

Citing Regulation 158 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, the police said officers responding to emergencies or engaged in civil protection could disregard the directions of prescribed traffic signs, provided they exercised due regard for the safety of other road users.

The Command, however, condemned the alleged harassment and obstruction of the officers during the operation.

It expressed concern over the confrontation and comments made by some individuals captured in the video, suggesting that their conduct indicated possible personal animosity and attempts to undermine officers carrying out their duties.

“The deliberate blocking of the road by the individuals, thereby denying other motorists and road users access to the road, is unacceptable and constitutes an infringement on the rights of other road users,” the statement added.

The police also maintained that obstructing officers in the lawful discharge of their duties constitutes an offence under Section 98 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

While acknowledging citizens’ rights to question police conduct, demand accountability and offer constructive criticism, the Command warned against intimidation, harassment, provocation and deliberate obstruction of officers.

“The command remains open to genuine complaints, constructive criticism, and legitimate public scrutiny. However, these must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law,” it said.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens’ rights while urging members of the public to cooperate with officers carrying out their lawful responsibilities.