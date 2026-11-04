The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said Nigeria is rich in resources, but its leadership lacks ideas for the better development of the country.

Makinde made the statement on Wednesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the Reset Nigeria Agenda, the manifesto of the Makinde/Daura presidential ticket, organised by the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation.

He disagreed with the narrative projecting Nigeria as being poor, saying Nigeria is rich in natural and human resources but leaders are poor in ideas.

He said the problem of the country is not lack of resources, but lack of vision, courage and ideas to turn the resources into prosperity for the people.

Makinde said the Reset Nigeria Agenda was built to change that narrative, with four pillars: resetting the economy, restructuring the security architecture, reforming education and resetting the socio-political system.

He stressed that the document was not written in a room in Abuja, but was the outcome of town hall meetings held across the six geopolitical zones of the country, where Nigerians spoke about their daily struggles.

“Nigerians are proud of long speeches, but today we want to have a conversation. These things, we didn’t just bring them up on our own; they are things that we went round, had town hall meetings across all the geo-political zones of Nigeria,” he said.

“And the outcome of that consultation is the Reset Agenda,” he added.

On the economy, Makinde said he would not tax poverty but prosperity, adding that what Nigerians need is a reduction in the cost of living and the cost of doing business.

He also said a country rich in resources should not have its people crushed by poverty, high prices and outrageous taxes.

He said fixing electricity is number one, stressing that no economy can grow when businesses close by 8pm because there is no light and insecurity.

“States will generate, distribute their own electricity,” he said.

He added that his administration would run a transitional government of national unity that would restructure the country so that states can control their resources and drive their own development.

On security, Makinde said he would reset the security architecture so that businesses would not close early because of fear, and farmers and traders could move freely and safely.

He said leadership with ideas would secure lives, fix power, grow the economy and give every Nigerian a fair chance.

Makinde vowed never to disappoint Nigerians if elected President, no matter what it takes.

“I felt that no matter what it will take, we must not disappoint Nigerians,” he said.

He said the 2027 election would not be about money or power, but about the people and the future of the country.

“This 2027 election will not be determined by how many billions you have. This election will be determined by the people of Nigeria,” he declared.