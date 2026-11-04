The National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, has said the sharp rise in the price of petroleum has oppressed ordinary Nigerians and worsened the cost of living.

Dantalle, who is also the National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), spoke on Wednesday at the APM unveiling of its manifesto in Abuja.

The event was attended by party leaders, members of the National Working Committee, campaign officials, lawmakers and supporters.

He said the price of petroleum has risen from about N200 to about N1,500, a development he described as miraculous and painful for citizens.

“The increase, combined with the imposition of outrageous taxes, has made survival difficult for many families in the country,” he said.

He further said the country is very crucial in Africa, and leaders must utilise its resources so that the next generation will see a country where things work.

“Those in power today cannot justify their position. They should be ashamed of themselves for not wanting something better for Nigeria,” he added.

Dantalle said the event was not just about a plan, but about Nigeria, because a political party is only a vehicle for service.

He noted that Nigeria will outlive all present leaders, and they must work in a way that they will be proud of afterwards.

He expressed concern over insecurity, stressing that many Nigerians cannot go to work or go about their normal business without fear of being kidnapped, even in the Federal Capital Territory.

Dantalle also said the situation maximises criminality, threatens lives and undermines the structure of the country.

He warned against the use of state institutions to destroy democracy, saying Nigeria must not allow it to continue.

He said democracy is not just about winning, but about protecting the people in peace after victory.

He called on the electoral umpire to ensure that elections are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and credibility.

He further said the worst form of banning is electoral fraud, and denying people the right to choose is what his movement is resisting.

He urged Nigerians to come together to ensure that the next presidential election is peaceful.