After months of waiting and speculation, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally opted for the 58-year-old German Bruno Labbadia as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Announcing Labbadia as the 37th gaffer of the most populous African national team on Tuesday’s morning, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said the appointment is with immediate effect following the recommendation of its technical and development sub-committee.

The choice of the former coach of VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen and among others ahead of other candidates for the job, LEADERSHIP Sports gathered, was because of his well-versed technical knowledge of the round leather game and ability to calm chaotic situation like is currently facing Super Eagles in their quest to secure ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The three-time African champions are in danger of missing a second consecutive FIFA World Cup following a miserable start to the qualifying campaign with three straight 1-1 draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic respectively in their first four matches played so far.

The Eagles missed the Qatar 2022 World Cups, losing the ticket to Ghana in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Labbadia, though has no experience managing national teams or even coaching clubs outside his native country Germany, is now saddled with the responsibility of salvaging what’s left of Nigeria’s qualifying campaign for 2026 World Cup and of course, securing passage to the 2025 AFCON.

His immediate challenge is to take charge of the three-time African champions for two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic on Saturday, September 7 in Uyo) and Rwanda on Tuesday, September 10 in Kigali, with four other matches to conclude the qualifying race following in the months of October and November.

Labbadia’s preference for attacking football, combined with his meticulous nature and ambition, well aligns with what the average Nigerian fan wants to see in their national team, but the German technician will have to restore confidence to the team that failed to record a win in their last five matches.