Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has explained that he appointed 16 new permanent secretaries to provide proper leadership for the state.

He said that the new permanent secretaries would lead their respective ministries until commissioners are appointed to head them.

Fubara made these remarks during the swearing-in ceremony for the new permanent secretaries at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor reassured the people of Rivers State of the government’s commitment to lead and govern in the light of God.

He stated, “Being among the new permanent secretaries at this critical time in our history is not just a stroke of luck. It is about living up to it, understanding that this appointment is not a temporary change of faces after a few months, but a call to duty.

“We have a lot to do for our people, and your responsibility as a permanent secretary is significant. Several ministries have been without adequate leadership for a while. That’s why we appointed this number, so that all ministries will have a head until the political heads are appointed.

“We are doing this because we want to chart a proper course for this government.”