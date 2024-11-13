The Forum of Special Advisers has passed a vote of confidence on the Leadership of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

They passed the confidence vote on Tuesday after analyzing the implementation of the 8-point agenda of the present administration in the area of education, health, infrastructure, security and human capital development.

Special adviser on Inter-party Affairs and chairman of the Advisers Forum, Mr Buba Jada, expressed satisfaction with Governor Fintiri’s governance approaches to the development of the state.

Also, special adviser to the Governor on Tertiary Institutions, Dr. Mary Vassama Augustine, praised the inclusive governance demonstrated by the PDP-led government, emphasizing substantial appointments of women in the administration, showcasing commitment to gender inclusivity.

Augustine pointed out that Governor Fintiri is an expert in good governance, delivering tangible benefits.

She enumerated the recent unveiling of a N3 billion empowerment fund for 60,000 women and youths as a deliberate continuation to support small scale businesses for them to thrive.

Special adviser on Political Affairs, Abdulrahman Bobboi, noted that recognition and awards from the Buhari and Tinubu administrations acknowledge Governor Fintiri’s efforts in infrastructural development.

Bobboi also credited the Governor’s focus on enhancing security for the peaceful atmosphere in Adamawa State.

This vote of confidence is a testament to Governor Fintiri’s commitment to transforming Adamawa into a model of exemplary governance.