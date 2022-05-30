The Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Malam Khalil Nur Khalil has explained that the aim of the Micro Small and Medium (MSME) Enterprises Clinic and Exhibition is to support entrepreneurs across the state.

The exhibition and clinic was one of the series of events organized by the Kaduna State Government to commemorate the 55 years anniversary of the state’s creation.

The Executive Secretary further said that the clinic, which held at the Kaduna Centenary Park on Saturday, also provided a platform for government agencies to interface with business owners.

‘’The event featured an exhibition, provided a platform for MSMEs to showcase their products and services and booths for government agencies and financial institutions to exhibit their services and provided hands-on assistance to MSMEs on their enquiries,’’ he added.

KADIPA added that the event featured plenary sessions on critical areas to improve MSME contributions to the economy of the state such as Business Registration, Product Registration, and Certifications.

Malam Khalil further said that plenary included ‘’Information Dissemination, Skills Acquisition/Capacity Building, Access to Market, Access to Finance, and Tax Compliance.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the event ‘’offered a unique opportunity to intending and established entrepreneurs to address crucial challenges faced during their business and gain firsthand valuable information on the establishment and operation of MSMEs in Kaduna State and Nigeria.’’