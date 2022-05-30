Governor Nasir El-Rufai has advised potential and existing investors in Kaduna state, that the government is out to solve their problems so that they can get on with the business of creating jobs.

The governor who thanked the Board and management of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) for attraction high value investments, commissioned two companies as part of Kaduna@55 celebrations.

El-Rufai commissioned AMA Pharmaceutical Company along Kudenden Industrial layout and COLAB, an Innovation Hub located at Barnawa, along with the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and senior government officials.

While thanking the chairman and management of AMA Pharmaceuticals for siting the company in Kaduna, the governor hoped that ‘’this is one of the many investments that the chairman, Alhaji Musa Bello, will undertake in our state.‘’

El-Rufai also appreciated both past and present managements of KADIPA as well as the Board, for working so hard to make Kaduna state one of the easiest states to do business in Nigeria.

The governor also said that the collaboration between COLAB, KADIPA and Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology is the beginning of great things to come.

‘’The government not only supports ventures like this but we have provided 7 hectres of land, hoping that this place will be the nucleus of the silicon valley of Nigeria,’’ he added.

According to El-Rufai, ‘’the jobs of the future are digital jobs and we are committed in ensuring that we attract enterprises and entrepreneurs so that they can create these jobs of the future, for our children and grandchildren.‘’