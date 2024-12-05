The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rejected assertions that the ongoing construction of a significant road in Abuja was intended solely for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Wike, during the flag-off ceremony for the access road to the new EFCC Academy on Thursday, clarified that the road’s purpose extends far beyond serving the EFCC, as it seeks to enhance the development of the Giri community and surrounding districts, facilitate agricultural activities, and alleviate urban congestion.

He emphasised the road’s critical role in boosting community access and promoting economic growth.

The minister explained that the initiative was designed to create a connection between rural and urban areas, providing benefits to all parties, including the EFCC Academy situated nearby.

“The goal of this road is to open up areas, allowing farmers to transport their goods to the city and enabling residents to build homes. This development will help the community to thrive,” he said.

Wike commended President Bola Tinubu administration for prioritising infrastructure projects in the FCT, acknowledging the financial backing that will make the road construction possible.

He noted that the initiative was in line with the government’s effort to reduce congestion in Abuja’s city center.

“We are grateful to Mr. President for this opportunity to contribute to the infrastructural advancement of the FCT. Achieving this without his support would have been challenging,” Wike said.

The Minister also assured contractors that funding was available, urging them to expedite the project’s progress during the dry season.

“Every project we undertake is budgeted, and funds have been allocated. I approved your mobilisation two days ago, and you should have received your payments by now,” he said.

While highlighting the importance of community engagement, Wike encouraged contractors to hire local residents and involve them in supply contracts to ensure that the benefits of the project are felt locally.

“It is important to connect with the host community. Employ local people, offer them supply contracts, and help them support their families,” he appealed.

He expressed optimism that the new access road would transform the district into a self-sustaining area, diminishing the dependency on the city center.

“This road will encourage more people to reside here, reducing pressure on the central city. Residents will be able to reach their workplaces within 20 minutes,” he stated.

In discussing the international standards of the EFCC Academy, Wike noted that the road would enhance the academy’s operations, enabling it to host global conferences and training programmes effectively.

“Without proper access, an academy of this caliber would be ineffective. This project not only complements the EFCC’s mission but also motivates them to elevate their efforts,” the Minister added.