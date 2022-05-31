A spokesperson for Tambuwal Campaign Organisation (TCO), Prince Daniel, has revealed why Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State stepped down for a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election last Saturday.

Atiku won the contest by polling 371 votes to defeat his close challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who polled 237 votes after Tambuwal had stepped down for Atiku.

The spokesperson said Tambuwal stepped down as a result of his patriotism for Nigeria’s development.

The statement reads in part; “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR wishes to congratulate former Vice President, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, GCON on his emergence as the standard flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded primaries.

“Gov. Tabuwal’s decision to withdraw from the race even though he was most favoured to clinch the ticket was borne out of deep love for Nigeria and the party in particular.

“To our teeming supporters we want you to know that we took this decision with patriotism at heart, putting our dear country Nigeria and our party the PDP ahead of our personal aspiration which we reiterated was inferior to the interest of the nation.”

“However, to ensure victory at the polls as the PDP prepares to defeat the APC in the forthcoming general elections come February 2023, he urges the Wazirin Adamawa to run an inclusive campaign that will unite the party and the country.

“His Excellency also wishes to sincerely thank the Chairman of his campaign council for an exemplary leadership, the entire team and all Delegates as well as his teeming supporters across the country for their unrelenting support before, during and after the convention.

“He prays for God’s guidance and victory for the PDP as the party goes to work to rescue Nigeria from years of misgovernance by the APC led administration.”