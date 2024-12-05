Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced that his administration has pledged a total of $1,045,176,470 (approximately N177 billion) for the development of educational infrastructure in the FCT.

This figure includes a counterpart funding of N3.5 billion from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), which significantly boosts the total investment in educational development.

Wike made this announcement during the sixth International Conference on Learning Cities, held in Jubail Industrial City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement signed by the senior special assistant on Media to the FCT minister of State, Austin Elemue, said that Wike was represented by the minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud.

The FCT minister, during his address, highlighted that the annual budget for education in Abuja now exceeds the UNESCO-recommended benchmark of 26 percent.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to improving various sectors within education, noting that substantial investments have already been made.

“Under our administration, we have completely renovated 21 primary and junior secondary schools, and established 30 senior secondary schools,” Wike said.

Wike further mentioned an allocation of N14,529,622,993 for the completion and launch of FCT University in Abaji, further reinforcing the government’s dedication to tertiary education.

“UNESCO recommends that its member nations allocate at least 26 percent of their budgets to education. This is crucial for addressing the needs of our education system, including teacher training, infrastructure development, and educational technology,” Wike stated, adding that Abuja’s education budget surpasses this standard.

The minister reiterated the commitment of his administration to enhancing educational infrastructure and training teachers across the six area councils of the territory.

He highlighted Abuja’s recognition as a “Learning City” by UNESCO, which emphasizes a holistic approach to education that fosters peace, security, and global awareness among students.

According to the statement, the sixth International Conference on Learning Cities (ICLC 6) focused on promoting climate action through lifelong learning, under the theme “Learning Cities at the Forefront of Climate Action.

The conference brought together representatives from UNESCO learning cities, policymakers, educators, researchers, and other stakeholders to collaborate on innovative strategies for sustainable development in education.