There was palpable tension in Iguomo and Ikhueniro communities of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, along the Benin-Asaba Road Wednesday evening as irate Hausa youths protested the shooting of one of them to death.

Vehicular movements were forcibly halted by the development for hours.

An eyewitness account said the aggrieved youths took the matter into their own hands as they erected barricades and set bonfires along the ever-busy road to vent their grievance.

The youths, armed with sticks and machetes, stood guard, ensuring the road remains impassable for road users. The blockade left commuters stranded, with passengers forced to disembark from their vehicles arriving from both the Asaba and Agbor directions of the neighbouring Delta State.

According to the eyewitness, “A grim look at the scene of the incident, the lifeless body of the deceased Hausa youth lies on floor.

“Attempts to document the scene were met with vehement opposition from the enraged youths, who adamantly prevented any photograph.

“The absence of law enforcement officers at the scene added to the tension, as the situation remains volatile. Commuters are advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes, as the road closure disrupts travel and commerce in the area.”

The eye witness also said that, “the motive behind the alleged shooting remains unclear, deepening the uncertainty about the incident.

“Authorities are urgently called upon to intervene, address the concerns of the grieving community, and bring the perpetrators to justice. The priority now is to diffuse the tension, restore order, and ensure the safety of all those affected by this tragic event,” he said.

Attempt to reach the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, was unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.