A former governor of Gombe State and a political ally of Rivers State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has abandoned the Integrity Group, a pressure group of aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP reports that Dankwambo was a prominent member of the Wike Group, which has been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the continued stay of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

Again, Wike Accuses Ayu Of Pocketing Money From Sale Of Forms

Consequently, members of the group announced their withdrawal from the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council except their demand of Ayu’s ouster was met.

However, to the surprise of many, the immediate-past governor of Gombe State joined Atiku and other party stalwarts in Gombe on Monday afternoon for the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gombe State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dankwambo was sighted right from the Gombe Airport welcoming party chieftains to the State, to the venue of the rally, where he also took his turn to speak to party members and supporters.

The Master of the Ceremony, Senator Dino Melaye, later announced that Dankwambo donated 20 buses to the Atiku/Okowa Campaign in his native Gombe State.