An education consultant, Dr Linda Iheme, has concluded plans to unveil her new movie, titled: ‘Hammer.’

The film according to her was produced to educate the public how to achieve their dreams of further education abroad in a proper and legal way.

Iheme who is also the founder of Vantage Migration, said the film, which is a piece from Vantage Migration and Royal Arts Academy, featured popular and talented stars like

Bimbo Ademoye, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mr Macaroni, Benjamin Touitou, Etinosa Idemudia, Chris Iheuwa among others.

She said, “The soon to be released movie, Hammer, was produced and directed by Emem Isong Misodi, myself as Executive producer, Mary Uye as the Associate Producer while the screenplay was by Anthony Kehinde Joseph.

“Nigerians and the world over should anticipate this life changing and educationally inspiring film, set for release on August 26th and will be distributed in cinemas worldwide by Blue Pictures Nigeria.”

The educationist continued, “The movie among other life changing lessons would guide those who intend to travel abroad, especially to further their education on how best to go about achieving their dreams.

“Also, as an education consultant and founder of Vantage Migration, I am committed in assisting many Nigerians especially the youths to get the best education they desire from the best schools abroad,” she said.