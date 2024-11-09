Not fewer than 70 terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been eliminated when the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai hit their targets in Borno State.

A statement by the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said the airstrikes conducted on 6 Nov 24, targeted ISWAP terrorists’ locations at Kwallaram and Arainna Ciki Islands in Borno State.

Maj.-Gen. Buba said the strikes resulted in the killing over 70 extremist members at Kwallaram with several more killed at Arainna Ciki.

The Director said troops within the week killed 169 terrorists and arrested 641 others while 181 hostages were rescued by the Nigerian troops.

He stressed that troops also arrested 40 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen crude worth N1,402,001,900.00 during the week.

General Buba said troops within the week under review, recovered 192 assorted weapons and 2,970 assorted ammunition.

He gave a breakdown of recovered weapons to include 106 AK-47 rifles, 38 fabricated rifles, 26 dane guns, one FN rifle, three fabricated revolver pistol, 11 locally made pistols, five pump action guns, one dummy AK47 rifle, one unexploded RPG bomb, two baofeng radios, 7 vehicles, 29 motorcycles, 40 mobile phones and the sum of N729,000.00 only, amongst other items.

Others include 1,410 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,074 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 67 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 130 rounds of 108mm, 101 rounds of 9mm ammo and 146 live cartridges.

Meanwhile troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 83 illegal refining sites, 20 crude oil cooking ovens, two dugout pits, 42 boats, seven reservoirs, five drums and 50 storage tanks.

Buba said troops also recovered three pumping machines, three outboard engines, one generator set, one speedboat, eight motorcycles, three mobile phones and three vehicles among others.

He added that the troops also recovered 914,445 litres of stolen crude oil, 537,325 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,285 litres of PMS.

Buba boasted that troops’ operations have severely depleted the ranks and files of the terrorists.

“Consequently, the terrorists are forced into a desperate recruitment drive on social media, particularly the ISWAP terrorist group,” stressing that “Troops will sustain the offensives to eliminate all threats”.