Winners have continued to emerged at the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, thereby, stimulating the economy that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, which commenced from July 5 to October 31, 2022, has recorded over 60 customers winners.

The winners range from businessmen, block moulders, labourers, contractors, among others, across the country.

The winners showed their excitement, explaining that, they initially doubted the genuineness of the promo until they saw that people are winning and their prizes are being given to them. They thanked the management of Dangote Cement for the good gesture.

Chairman of Block Moulders Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, Chief Omoloye Tajudeen Oyewale commended Dangote Cement management for the promo, pointing that his association members had keyed into the promo since it began pointing out that was why many his members have either won N1 million or N5 million.

He said, there was no doubt about the quality of Dangote Cement, urging the company to ensure massive roll out of blockmaster variant which his association members use for block moulding as that is the brand through which the association members could effectively participate in the promo.

Recently, over 50 winners emerged as instant Millionaires of Dangote Cement in the Northeast Region. Also, in Ogun State, two people won N5 million each, a total of five people won N1million each, and hundreds of other customers won different prizes, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators among many others.

In the Northeast region, the Star prize winner, Salisu Adamu said, he was elated about his win and commended Dangote cement for the initiative. Other winners said, they initially thought it was not real but realized that with Dangote, only the best can happen

We were doubtful initially but with the conviction that Dangote means well for the nation we decided to give the Promo a try, Adamu stressed, believing the sky could be the limit if youths strive for success.

In Lagos, one of them, Akeem Kolawole, a block moulder told newsmen that he nearly fell off his chair when he received an alert of N1 million naira on his phone, saying, “I could not believe it, you know there are many fake promo out there but Dangote Cement has shown their own is real and genuine and I will tell others about it. I am very happy.”

Another winner in Ogun State, Mr Abolarin Sunday, who is a teacher and also a cement retailer, profusely thanked the management of Dangote Cement for initiating a Promo of this calibre that has changed the life of so many cement users, since the company started with the idea of giving back through the Promo.

According to him, “I won N5 million and this will change my life for good. I have never doubted the promo of Dangote Cement because I have friends that have also won from the Promo. Some people won cars, last year and I am happy to be winning my own huge sum today.

“I want to assure the management, that with my colleagues, we are now an advocate of Dangote and it is even good that your product has the best quality in the market now, so it will be an easy sell for us.”

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the group managing director, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos stated that the Bag of Goodies Promo series is designed to continuously reward loyal consumers who have stayed faithful and remained the backbone in the cement business. He said these consumers have contributed in no small measure to make Dangote range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

Puchercos explained that, “we are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic values as they can be used to kick-start small scale businesses. These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which adversely affected their sources of livelihood.”

The company, this year, according to National Sales director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni has set aside a total of N1 billion, in cash and gifts for the ongoing Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3 which runs from July 5th to October 31st 2022.

She said there are over 32.3 million mouth-watering prizes that are currently being won, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of air times of major networks in Nigeria.

Sanni assured the customers who are yet to win from the Promo that there are enough gifts and money for all that patronize the brand as every bag of Dangote Cement contains both winning and non-winning scratch cards.

Sanni stated that the ongoing promo is designed to continuously reward loyal Consumers who have stayed faithful and remained the backbone in the cement business.

She said that these consumers have contributed in no small measure to make Dangote range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

According to her, we are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic values as they can be used to kick-start small scale businesses. These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the nation’s economic situation

The regulators praised Dangote Cement for rewarding customers. Principal Administrative officer of National Lottery Regulation Commission, Mr. Afam Ojeh, lauded the initiative of the management of Dangote Cement for consistently giving back to its teeming customers through its annual promo, where customers are winning huge sums of money and other lofty items.

Ojeh enjoined the customers to appreciate the gesture of Dangote, as the company, on a yearly basis, give back to its customers and appreciate their patronage through the Promo.

He said: “the management of Dangote Cement should honestly be appreciated by the customers as the company paid handsomely to the federal government to be given permission to conduct the yearly promo.”

In the same vein, the representative of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Susie Onwuka said: “this season three promo is bigger than Season one and two past promos. I want Dangote to continue to add value to the lives of the consumers of its product. In so doing, the company is also helping to boost economic activities in Nigeria.”

Dangote Cement has production capacity of 51.6 million tonnes per year across 10 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. It has integrated factories in seven countries, a clinker grinding plant in Cameroon, and import and distribution facilities for bulk cement in Ghana and Sierra Leone. Together, these operations make Dangote Cement the largest and leading cement producer in Sub-Saharan Africa.