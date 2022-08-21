Resetting Nigeria away from its present socio-economic challenges is possible if Nigerians elect the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the next President in the 2023 elections.

This was disclosed by the PDP New Generation Youth and Women National Campaign Council through its South-South spokesperson, Chief Lady Gracetiti Fredson, in a statement on Saturday.

PDP New Generation is a pressure group within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), committed to the promotion of the ideals of the party and mobilisation of young Nigerians for its cause.

In the statement titled, ‘Atiku Power Plan’, Chief Lady Gracetiti Fredson said Atiku will proceed with market reforms designed to increase national grid flexibility.

“Nigeria electricity market participants will then be able to trade flexibility services in real-time from both generators and aggregated demand-side resources.

“This brilliant development by Atiku exposes the value of flexibility in wholesale electricity markets, whereby helping to usher the grid into a much more dynamic era, taking advantage of new technologies to keep supply and demand in balance at lower costs.

“As rooftop solar costs continue to fall and battery storage technologies mature, customers will no longer need to buy as much electricity, and some may not need the grid’s electricity at all.

“But a well-managed, integrated grid as proposed and planned by Atiku is more efficient at meeting customer needs than mass grid defection, and it utilities proactively developing programs for distributed resources for win-wins, offering customers the choices they desire while sharing benefits with others.

“With Atiku plan on low-cost technologies allowing customers to generate their own power and control their energy use, several States can proactively plan for the future with more distributed resources.

“Atiku Reformed Energy Vision shows two methods; — the first is market-oriented, and the second is planned-based—for integraing distributed energy resources into system operation.

“In conclusion, Atiku plan on reform energy is the best approach for integrating distributed energy resources into system operation.

“With Atiku Abubakar , #RESETNigeria is a Reality,” she stated.