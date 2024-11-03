The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has announced a temporary suspension of the indefinite strike declared by the two unions.

The strike, which began on October 28, 2024, was initiated in response to long-standing grievances against the federal government’s lack of response to the unions’ demands, especially over the non-payment of withheld salaries of their members.

The NASU and SSANU strike was spurred by several pressing issues, including outstanding allowances and pending wage awards.

During the strike, JAC engaged in extensive discussions with government representatives, including the new minister of education, the minister of finance, and officials from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The talks, according to a statement by NASU general-secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU president, Comrade Haruna Mohammed, resulted in a commitment from the federal government to pay two months of the four-month withheld salaries, with the first month’s payment completed by the end of October and the second scheduled for the end of November.

Following the commitments, the JAC leadership has directed NASU and SSANU members to resume work on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, while suspending the strike for a period of one month to monitor the government’s adherence to its promises.

The unions directed branch leaders to inform members of the developments.

The suspension, however, does not signal a full resolution, as issues regarding two remaining months of withheld salaries, N50 billion in earned allowances, and wage adjustments remained under discussion.

JAC leaders expressed appreciation for members’ determination during the strike and urged continued unity as negotiations with the government proceed.

The statement read in parts: “During this industrial struggle, we have had several extensive and exhaustive deliberations with the officials of the federal government of Nigeria including the new minister of education, the minister of finance , the outgoing Minister of state for education , the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, the Accountant-General of the Federation and the leadership of the Department of State Services

“These high-level engagements culminated into extracting an irrevocable commitment from the Federal Government that the 2 months of the 4 months withheld salaries would be paid in staggered form. One month by the end of October, 2024 (which has largely been done), then the second month to be paid by the end of November, 2024.

“Arising from the above and in view of the level of commitment exhibited by the new minister and the leadership of the Department of State Services, the leadership of JAC, after several contacts and other patriotic considerations, hereby directs that the ongoing indefinite strike be suspended for one- month effective Tuesday, 5th November, 2024.

“Branch leaders of both NASU and SSANU are hereby directed to convene a joint Congress in their respective campuses on Monday, 4th November, 2024 and intimate members of these development and urge them to resume work on Tuesday, 5th November, 2024.”