A middle-aged woman has died after setting herself ablaze at the family residence of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in Bauchi.

Eyewitnesses said the woman, believed to have been mentally unstable, arrived at the house in a commercial tricycle carrying a gallon of petrol.

The unnamed woman reportedly asked to see Yelwa Abubakar Balewa, daughter of the late Prime Minister and Chairperson of Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA).

The source added that when told that Yelwa was not around, the woman returned to the main entrance, poured petrol on herself and ignited it with a match.

Her screams drew the attention of bystanders, who rushed to extinguish the flames but their attempt reportedly worsened the inferno.

She was later taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where she succumbed to the injuries from severe burns.

The deceased, said to be the daughter of a late Sharia Court judge in Bauchi, was once married with children.

Witnesses also revealed that she complained of not realising that it was petro she poured on herself, thinking it was water, before striking the match.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Mohammed Wakil confirmed the incident on Thursday,, describing it as most unfortunate.

Wakil disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed the DPO of ‘A’ Division to investigate the incident .

According to Wakil, preliminary investigations indicated that the woman had a history of mental illness, which reportedly developed after the birth of her last child.

“She was rescued alive and taken to ATBUTH, where she was admitted and her statement taken before she later passed away.

“The Command commiserates with her family and prays for Allah’s comfort and strength in this difficult time,” the PPRO said.