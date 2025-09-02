To bridge the gap between tradition and technology, the Johnson Community Support Initiative (JCSI) has launched a series of workshops to redefine cultural engagement for Nigeria’s youths.

The creative director of JCSI, Akinwale Ogundipe, said the workshops are “a springboard for Nigerian secondary school students to build a life and career in arts and culture.”

The Arts, Culture and Heritage (ACH) Creatives Workshops, themed “Developing Young Creatives in the Arts, Culture & Heritage Leveraging Artificial Intelligence,” combine heritage awareness with digital literacy in a timely and ambitious initiative.

Designed to elevate cultural identity while embracing the possibilities of artificial intelligence, the programme has commenced in schools including Unity School, Kubwa, Abuja and Higher Everyday British School, Agbor in Delta State.

He said at a first glance, the workshops might appear as mere extracurricular activities; however, upon closer inspection, they emerge as a structured intervention with national significance.

“JCSI has curated a series of engaging activities, including keynote talks, artistic demonstrations, cultural performances and AI awareness sessions.

“One standout moment featured AI specialist Ugo Mpamugo, who addressed students on the opportunities and risks associated with AI in daily life.

“The students’ insightful questions regarding automation, ethics and the implications of machines on human effort highlighted a level of engagement seldom seen in traditional educational settings,” Ogundipe said.

What distinguishes these workshops from other heritage programmes is their participatory model. Students are placed at the forefront, encouraged to showcase their artwork, lead discussions, and even establish new Arts, Culture and Heritage Creatives Clubs within their schools. This democratic approach fosters a sense of ownership among participants and ensures the sustainability of the initiative beyond the workshops.

Community involvement has been another key strength of the programme. The collaboration of principals, teachers, artists, and local leaders underscores JCSI’s belief that meaningful cultural change must occur within the context of community life.