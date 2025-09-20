Nigerian sprint queen Tobi Amusan has dedicated her silver medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to her fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

Amusan clocked an impressive 12.29 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles final, securing Nigeria’s first medal of the championships.

In a post on her Instagram account, she wrote, “To my coaches, who have pushed me beyond my limits and believed in me even when I doubted myself, your guidance and expertise have been invaluable. It’s not just a medal; it’s the culmination of years of toiling and a testament to the incredible teamwork and dedication of my amazing team.

“This Golden Silver symbolises our collective efforts.

“To my support staff, including trainers, therapists, and nutritionists, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes: your contributions were invaluable. To my family, mentors, and friends, thank you for your constant love, encouragement, and sacrifices. You all have been my rock through thick and thin.

“Finally, to all my TobiXpress FanMily una too much! This Golden Silver is for all of us.”

Amusan’s silver medal comes with a significant payday, earning her $35,000 from World Athletics and an additional $20,000 from Hiracer, Nigeria’s official kit supplier for Tokyo 2025.

President Bola Tinubu praised Amusan’s resilience, describing her as a symbol of determination and excellence on the global stage. He assured her of the government’s continued support to ensure Nigerian athletes are equipped to compete at the highest level.

Amusan’s Future Plans

With her Tokyo campaign now over, Amusan will shift focus to preparations for the 2025 African Games and the 2026 Paris World Indoor Championships, as well as gearing up for the next Olympic cycle.