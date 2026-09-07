The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has disclosed that the World Bank invested about N1.5 billion in the implementation of the IMPACT Malaria Project in Ondo State.

The institute said the intervention had contributed to significant gains in malaria prevention and control, as well as improvements in child health outcomes across the state.

The Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of IHVN, Dr Charles Mensah, disclosed this on Monday in Akure during the project’s close-out ceremony, organised in collaboration with the Ondo State Ministry of Health.

Mensah said the funding supported the provision of malaria commodities, training of healthcare workers, logistics and other interventions carried out across the state’s 18 local government areas.

He noted that although the project was initially scheduled to run for a longer period, it was successfully completed ahead of schedule while meeting all its set milestones.

According to him, the achievement was driven by the commitment of the Ondo State Government, technical assistance from the World Bank and support from the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

“Ondo State was one of the states where we enjoyed the highest level of cooperation. From the Governor’s Office to the Commissioner for Health and other officials, the support was exceptional.

“The World Bank invested significantly in the project.

“In naira terms, the investment was about N1.5 billion, covering commodities, training of healthcare workers, logistics and other interventions across the state and local government levels,” he said.

Also speaking, the World Bank representative, Dr Pwanedo Nzomisaki, said the project, which commenced in Ondo State in 2024, had recorded significant achievements.

Nzomisaki said data from the implementation period showed that malaria prevalence in the state fell from 27 per cent to 13 per cent, describing the reduction as a major milestone.

He commended IHVN and the Ondo State Government for their dedication to the successful implementation of the intervention.

In her remarks, the Director of Special Projects at IHVN, Dr Adeorunke Agbaje, described the partnership between the institute and the state government as exceptional.

Agbaje said the collaboration had produced notable improvements in several health indicators, underscoring the impact of the World Bank-backed programme.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, said the intervention had also played an important role in reducing under-five mortality and improving primary healthcare delivery across the state.

According to Ajaka, under-five mortality declined from 65 to 15 during the project’s implementation, while malaria prevalence dropped from 27 per cent to 13 per cent.

He added that the project led to the revitalisation of 102 primary healthcare facilities and helped boost routine immunisation coverage through its Immunisation Plus component.

Ajaka expressed appreciation to the World Bank, IHVN and other development partners for their contributions, saying the intervention had strengthened the state’s healthcare system and improved health outcomes.

The close-out ceremony also featured the presentation of awards of excellence to individuals and organisations recognised for their contributions to the successful implementation of the project.

The IMPACT Project is a World Bank-funded intervention focused on reducing the burden of malaria, increasing immunisation coverage and strengthening primary healthcare delivery in participating states.