Argentina and Croatia will face each other in the World Cup semifinals today at Lusail Stadium with both teams having extra reason to feel motivated to make it to the final.

Croatia was the runner up in the last World Cup when they lost to France in 2018. Argentina is playing with superstar Lionel Messi, who’s never won the title, for the last time.

The last time Argentina reached the World Cup final was in 2014 when they lost 1-0 to Germany in Brazil. Messi, who will retire from international soccer after the tournament, faces his last chance to lift the trophy, once and for all.

Speaking ahead of the match, Croatia captain Luka Modric says it will take something special for his team to stop PSG super star Lionel Messi.

The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder led his team to a second consecutive World Cup semi-final after Croatia got the better of pre-tournament favourites Brazil in penalties. He is alsoa excited to face former club rival Lionel Messi and is prepared to go past the semi-final hurdle once more.

“You could say we have the same DNA as Real Madrid because we always keep going until the end, and never give up,” Modric said.

On facing Messi and Co, the Croatian skipper stated, “I want to play another semifinal against a big team, that’s what I want, not just against a player. Of course, Leo is very big, he’s their best player, and we’re going to have a lot of difficulties to stop him, but we are prepared and we are going to give it our all. I hope it will be enough to be in the final.”

Croatia’s five World Cup knockout wins since 2018 have all come after 90 minutes, with Zlatko Dalic’s men continuously showing incredible endurance.

That’s despite five of their outfield players being over the age of 30, with Modric, 37, the oldest player in their squad.

Their reward is a semi-final meeting with Argentina, with Croatia bidding to become the first side since Brazil to reach two finals on the bounce.

Zlatko Dalic’s side will appear in the World Cup semi-final for the third time in their history against La Albiceleste today.