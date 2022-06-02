Nestlé Nigeria yesterday announced plans to leverage global expertise aimed to build sustainable dairy ecosystem in the country.

The company’s corporate communication and public affairs manager, Victoria Uwadoka who disclosed this in Abuja during the celebration of the 2022 World Milk Day, said the company will achieve the plan by facilitating better health for the herds and better skills for the farmers.

The theme of this year’s celebration is centred on bringing global attention to the climate change challenge and to show how the dairy sector can reduce its environmental impact.

Addressing herders at the FCT grazing reserve in Paikon- Kore, Gwagwalada, Uwadoka noted that past efforts by the company in collaboration with partners has facilitated the rise in milk production at the collection centre to 1200 liters per day with the capacity to collect up to 3000 liters per day as it go along in the project.

She said the the projects is geared towards creating shared value with herders communities, sustainable ecosystem and improving livelihoods through quality and healthy milk production.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “We are leveraging Nestle’s global expertise in dairy to help build a sustainable dairy ecosystem in Nigeria and we’re working towards this by ensuring better health for the herds, better skills for the farmers and we’re happy that we have achieved a milestone in this project, which is collecting about 1200 liters per day with the capacity to collect up to 3000 liters per day as we go along in this project,” she added.