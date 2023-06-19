June 19th is designated every year to mark World Sickle Cell Day. This international awareness day aims to increase public knowledge and understanding of sickle cell disease, as well as the challenges faced by patients, their families, and caregivers.

It is important to note that sickle cell disease is a blood cell disorder that causes red blood cells to take on a sickle or moon shape due to an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein called hemoglobin. These abnormally shaped cells can stick to vessel walls, blocking the flow of blood and preventing proper oxygen circulation.

As a result, individuals with sickle cell disease do not have enough healthy red blood cells.

People with sickle cell disease are also at risk of complications such as stroke, acute chest syndrome, blindness, bone damage, and priapism.

Over time, individuals with sickle cell disease may experience organ damage to the liver, kidneys, lungs, heart, and spleen. Complications from the disorder can also lead to death. The treatment of sickle cell disease primarily focuses on preventing and managing these complications.

According to reports, Nigeria bears the highest burden of sickle cell disease (SCD) globally and is the top sickle cell endemic country in Africa, with an annual infant death toll of about 150,000, representing more than 8% of infant mortality in the country.