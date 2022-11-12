Ibadan, Oyo State music lovers had doubts whether X-TWO J and famous Fuji musician, Obesere, could pull off a great show at the first edition of Amala festival which happened at Trans Amusement park, Ibadan, the State capital and they indeed put out a energetic and memorable show last week Friday, November 4.

The Trans Amusement park in Ibadan is a very big recreation park, which receives alot of people, the show organizers confirmed a number of 2,105 attendance.

X-TWO J, Obesere and Mavin Records artiste, Boy Spyce, who also performed, brought an astonishing performance to the Amala festival and some flawless pieces of stagecraft with a packed fans singing along every song.

Nollywood comic Yoruba actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard, popularly known as Baba Tee was the super MC of the day with a super performance from indigenous Yoruba rapper, Seriki Omoowo.

It’s been a quite few times the people of Ibadan had experience an event like, hence I it’s a good and memorable event by the organisers of the Amala festival.