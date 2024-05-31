Ad

First indigenous rector of Nigeria’s first polytechnic, Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Pa George Majekodunmi Okufi, has charged Nigerian school heads to put in more hard work in the discharge of their duties to ensure excellent results.

Okufi in his keynote speech at the public lecture and first anniversary of the school’s rector, Dr Abdul said that it takes hard work, dedication, and vision to succeed in the educational sector in Nigeria due to its peculiar nature and challenges it is known for.

The elder statesman, however, assured that the rewards for such hard work are enormous, explaining that the hard work prizes will only locate those who have taken the trouble to till the soil before the planting season.

“There are no Olympic medals for being lucky. It is hard work, dedication, and consistency that bring excellent results” he explained.

He added that ‘’The position of pre-eminence Yabatech enjoys from its inception was created and it’s mainly by hard-working and dedicated people with vision and mission a good example is the man of the moment, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul’.

In recognition of the outstanding feats recorded in the last year under the efficient admiration of the current Rector of Nigeria’s premier polytechnic, Yabatech, Lagos, educational stakeholders, managers students and the general public throughout the federation paid tribute to the Rector, Dr. (Engineer) Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.