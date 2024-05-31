Ad

Stakeholders have applauded Jobberman Nigeria, for its activities and provisions to make its Lagos Career Fair more attractive to female professionals and persons with disabilities.

Speaking during the Career Fair organised by a leading career development and recruitment solutions company in Lagos, recently, Mastercard Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council – Diversity & Inclusion Lead, Egharevba Stephanie said, “Diversity is not just a buzzword. It is the key to innovation and change. When we talk about people with disabilities, they are human beings with potential who are innovative as well.”

Speaking on the decision to create a platform that recognized and addressed the challenges women and persons with disability face while seeking jobs, Esther Adelusi, Gender & Inclusivity Coordinator at Jobberman Nigeria, said, “Women contribute immensely to society; however, poor support and lack of representation in the spaces that matter have hindered their growth in the professional careers.

Childcare is a major concern for working mothers, and that is why we provided the free creche for mothers with children aged 0 – 5 years at the career fair. We want organisations to model this system in the workplace and implement policies that promote gender equity, enabling more women to make meaningful contributions to our growing economy.”

The Jobberman Lagos Career Fair featured a keynote address delivered by the Associate Partner, Mckinsey & Company, Kemi Onabanjo-Joseph, and a career development panel session, where job seekers were challenged to craft their career journey with practical strategies for stepping up and advancing. Panellists for the session included Ifeoma Okoruen, head of HR Mouka Limited, and Wale Oyepeju, co-founder of Vendease. Others were Jide Sipe, head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at EcoBank, and Ololade Odunsi, Talent Lead at Founders Factory Africa.

Notably, Jobberman Nigeria’s She’s More advocacy program was especially highlighted with a female-focused panel session titled “Fostering Inclusion: Promoting Policies and Practices that Support Gender Equity in the Workplace”. The session was moderated by Samantha Ifezulike – Head, People & Culture, Jobberman Nigeria, and speakers included Dr Nkechi Eke Nwankwo, Gender and Economic Empowerment Specialist; Kanyinsola Mba, Head, Human Capital Management, Oando Energy Resources, and Cynthia Sanyaolu, Head, Talent Management, Polaris Bank.

As part of Jobberman Nigeria’s initiatives under the Young Nigeria Works strategy in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the goal of the Jobberman Lagos Career Fair is to democratise dignified employment opportunities for women and youth, improve their economic conditions, and boost their participation in the Nigerian economy.