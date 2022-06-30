Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos, has entered into a public private partnership (PPP) with a private company, Bionomics Nigeria Limited, to improve security architecture on the campus.

The partnership would, among other things, facilitate the installation of a total of 300 Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras across the college main campus at Yaba.

Speaking at a brief ceremony which was held at the council’s chambers of the 75-year-old college to mark the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the college and Bionomics Nigeria Limited, the rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, said the project is a result of collaborative efforts of his office aimed at ensuring all-round development of YABATECH.

He noted that the new partnership with Bionomics Nigeria Limited will consolidate the already existing security architecture of the institution.

Chief Executive Officer of Bionomics, Onyedika Ugochukwu, said a survey for the job would begin immediately to ensure that the 300 CCTVs are in operation in six months.

He also thanked the rector for giving his outfit the opportunity to work with the installation, assuming that all the terms of agreement in the MoU would be adhered to.