The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Yobe state chapter has awarded Governor Mai Mala Buni with the “Inclusive Governance” award.

According to CAN, the award to Buni is for the fairness he is showing to all ethnic, cultural and religious groups in the state.

Yobe State CAN Chairman, Bishop Yohanna Audu and leaders of the association presented the award to Governor Buni during a Christmas homage at the government house in Damaturu.

According to him, ” You won this prestigious award because of your style of leadership that carries everybody along irrespective of tribe, region, or religion,” the CAN chairman said.

He commended Governor Buni for appointing people from all faiths and ethnic backgrounds into his administration.

CAN also commended the governor for his commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence in the state where adherents of the various religions coexist peacefully with love and trust.

The association said in preparation for Christmas, it organised a unity carol with participants from the six North Eastern states at a time when the Muslims were having the National Quranic recitation competition.

Responding, Governor Buni assured the association of more opportunities to all persons irrespective of religion, ethnic or cultural backgrounds.

He said the responsibility of building a peaceful society rests on everyone, urging the religious leaders to always preach peace among their followers.