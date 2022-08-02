Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the sum of N619,499,683.71k for the payment of Batch 45 local government gratuity and pension arrears.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, which was made available to journalists in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

According to him, “The sum of N169,875,565.11 will be paid to families of 93 deceased officers, while N449,624,118.61 will be paid to 274 living retirees.

“In another development, Governor Buni has approved the placement of 102 Allied Health students on a Grade level 05 monthly salary.

“However, the beneficiaries include those studying B.Sc. Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Radiography, Nursing and Medical Laboratory sciences in various universities across the country.”