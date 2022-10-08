The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied media report (not LEADERSHIP) suggesting that he has changed his mind on his promise not to appeal the court judgement on the right candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North senatorial district of Yobe State in the 2023 elections.

Lawan, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, and sent to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, described the report credited to an online newspaper as “utter falsehood”.

The Senate President, who currently represents Yobe North in the Senate, restated that he has no intention to appeal against the court judgement of Wednesday, September 28, 2022 delivered by a Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, which recognised Bashir Sheriff Machina as the duly elected APC candidate for Yobe North.

According to the statement, Lawan, however, noted that if anybody is dissatisfied with the court verdict and decides to challenge it, it has nothing to do with him.

“We have seen a report circulating online by the Sahara Reporters with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 senatorial election in Yobe North.

“The report claims that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made a u-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu in Yobe State which voided his candidature for the election.

“The report is utter falsehood. It is just another fabrication by the discredited habitual purveyor of fake and malicious news – Sahara Reporters.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to emphasize that the Senate President has no intention to appeal against the court judgement.

“If anybody is dissatisfied and decides to challenge the verdict of the court, it has nothing to do with the Senate President.

“The Senate President has made his own position public and has since moved on. He is a man of his words.

“We therefore urge reasonable members of the public to accord the fake Sahara Reporters’ report nothing other than the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.

LEADERDHIP recalls that earlier on September 29, Lawan issued a statement personally signed by him, saying that he accepted the judgement and won’t appeal the verdict.