The Yobe State Police Command has arrested a lecturer at Al-Ma’arif College of Health Science and Technology, Potiskum Local Governmnent Area of Yobe state, Mallam Adamu Gambo Hudu, for allegedly raping a female student.

The lecturer is said to be an employee of the State General Hospital, Potiskum and Al-Ma’arif, a private college of health sciences in Potiskum where the victim is a student.

A statement signed by state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdulkarim Dungus, confirmed that Hudu was arrested last Wednesday by operatives, noting that further investigation is ongoing to unravel the incident.

Dungus added that the suspect which is being detained by the police was arrested over alleged rape, molestation and breach of trust.

The Registrar of the college, Usman Alhaji Saleh, also confirmed the arrest to newsmen.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect who is a Mental Health Psychiatric Nursing lecturer in the institution was arrested after the allegation that he raped one of his students after he allegedly lured the victim in a “sex for grade” scandal.