National Population Commission (NPC) said it would begin the fieldwork for the trial census from 13th to 30th July, 2022 in the selected enumeration areas (EAs) and local government areas (LGAs) in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The trial census, also known as the “census dress rehearsal”, is one of the pre-census activities to evaluate all aspects of the census operation before the main census on a limited scale.

In a statement issued by the director of public affairs of the commission, Isiaka Yahaya, in Abuja yesterday, the NPC revealed that the trial census shall cover a total of 7,681 EAs in the 36 states and the FCT.

The statement explained that the six LGAs have been selected from the six selected states in the six geo-political zones of the country for full population enumeration, while 45 EAs in nine LGAs, cutting across three senatorial districts were selected from each of the 30 states and the FCT for enumeration.

According to the statement, “The trial census fieldwork includes, building numbering and household listing from 13th to 15th July, 2022; validation of EA frame from 16th to 18th July, 2022; person’s enumeration from 19th to 25th July, 2022; and enumeration mop up from 26th to 30th July, 2022.”

It added that as part of the exercise, enumerators are expected to visit all residential and non-residential buildings within the selected EAs, number the buildings and enumerate members of households in the buildings.