The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading fintech, Flutterwave, to advance youth empowerment, mentorship, and access to business skills development.

The signing ceremony, led by the Minister for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, included senior officials such as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya.

Following the agreement, the Ministry is partnering with Flutterwave to implement key initiatives that will provide young Nigerians with access to training, mentorship, and opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The partnership aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his eight priority pillars, particularly in fostering job creation, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

Founder/CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, expressed the company’s commitment to building sustainable solutions that will empower Nigerian youth.

He reiterated Flutterwave’s dedication to creating opportunities for youths through training, partner engagement, and access to business opportunities ensuring long-term economic impact.

Minister for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande commended Flutterwave for its role in advancing youth-focused initiatives, emphasizing that this collaboration represents a critical step in fulfilling President Tinubu’s vision for youth empowerment.

He noted that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Citizenship & Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), as key agencies under the Ministry, will play a central role in implementing the initiative.

Olawande added that this partnership directly contributes to achieving the President’s eight priority pillars by: Job Creation and Economic Growth; Youth Empowerment and Inclusivity; Industrialisation and Economic Diversification; Education and Skills Development; Harnessing Digital Innovation; Strengthening National Identity and Civic Responsibility; and Public-Private Sector Collaboration.

The Minister concluded by reaffirming that this collaboration with Flutterwave will significantly strengthen the Ministry’s efforts to ensure a brighter future for Nigerian youth, positioning them as key drivers of the nation’s economic transformation.

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 890 million transactions in excess of $34 billion, serves global and African customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and across various industries.