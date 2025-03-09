In a bold leap toward digital transformation in education, MySlates, a cutting-edge educational software application, has been unveiled—ushering in a new era of localised, curriculum-focused digital learning in Nigeria.

Developed through a strategic collaboration between Cradle2Harvard International School and Asataura Technology Services, MySlates is designed to bridge the gaps in traditional education by offering a customized, interactive, and tech-driven learning experience for students from primary to senior secondary levels.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by the President of Cradle2Harvard International School, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, he said the groundbreaking application was officially launched during a sensitization workshop at the weekend.

“The aim of this application is to revolutionize digital learning in Africa,” Shaibu remarked, emphasizing its potential to reshape how students, teachers, and parents engage with education.

According to him, unlike generic global e-learning platforms, MySlates is uniquely designed to align with the Nigerian curriculum, ensuring local relevance, accessibility, and impact. By providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional textbooks, it reduces financial burdens on parents and schools while enhancing students’ learning outcomes with interactive and up-to-date content.

“With anytime-anywhere accessibility, MySlates empowers students to learn at their own pace, from any device, effectively removing barriers to quality education. The platform integrates multimedia-rich content, quizzes, and gamified learning to foster deeper engagement and comprehension.”

Shaibu added that “One of MySlates’ most innovative features is its AI-powered personalized learning pathways, which adapt to each student’s progress, offering tailored recommendations for improvement. The platform also enables real-time collaboration, allowing students to interact with teachers and classmates through discussion forums and group projects.

“For parents, the application provides a transparent monitoring system, offering instant access to their child’s academic performance, assignments, and teacher feedback. “It makes tracking progress effortless, ensuring that no student is left behind,” Shaibu noted.

According to the statement, among its most innovative and student-centric features, MySlates offers include: Downloadable e-books, notes, and reference materials for learning on the go, 24/7 AI-powered learning support, featuring chatbots, live Q&A sessions, and expert guidance, Built-in planners and notifications to help students stay organized with assignments and deadlines, Comprehensive subject coverage—from Mathematics and Science to Languages and Social Studies, AI-driven quizzes and performance analytics for data-driven academic growth, Offline learning capabilities, allowing students to study without internet connectivity, Integrated scholarship finder tools, helping students access local and international educational opportunities.

The statement also quoted the System Engineer of MySlates, Dr. Abubakar Sani, as saying the application is not just a learning tool but a next-generation solution—bridging the divide between Learning Management Systems (LMS), Staff Management Systems (SMS), and modern learning platforms.

Dr. Zani said for students, MySlates delivers: Virtual Reality (VR)-Powered Learning – Enabling students to experience real-life lab experiments in a virtual environment, Exam-Centric Preparation Tools – A vast database of past questions and practice tests for IGCSE, CheckPoint, SAT, IELTS, BECE, JAMB, WAEC, and NECO SSCE, Bite-Sized Learning Modules – Breaking down complex topicsinto digestible lessons and Avatar-Powered Tutoring – Students can choose celebrity-inspired avatars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Albert Einstein, as their virtual tutor.

Drawing inspiration from the traditional black slate once used by early learners, MySlates has been designed as a modern digital counterpart—offering students the freedom to learn anytime, anywhere while enhancing accessibility to quality education. “Just as the old slates made mobility in learning possible, MySlates is redefining digital mobility for the 21st-century student,” the statement explained.

Speaking further, Shaibu said “security is also a top priority, with state-of-the-art data protectionensuring users’ information and progress remain private and secure.

“Beyond its role as a learning platform, MySlates serves as an all-in-one educational management system, catering to: Students – With personalized learning paths, gamified experiences, and interactive lessons. Parents – By providing real-time academic tracking and engagement tools. Schools – Offering a unified system for administration, staff management, and academic coordination.

“As the educational landscape rapidly evolves, MySlates emerges as a transformative force, redefining how students learn, how teachers teach, and how parents engage in their children’s academic journey.

“With its groundbreaking features, localized curriculum focus, and future-ready technology, MySlates is set to become an indispensable tool in Nigeria’s education sector and beyond,” it concluded