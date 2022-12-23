The warning by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), to air passengers to brace-up for flight disruption due to scarcity of Jet-A1, also known as aviation fuel, is already playing out as passengers traveling for yuletide are stranded at various local airports.

LEADERSHIP gathered that passengers are stranded not because of Jet A1 scarcity but due to bad weather conditions at destinations.

Airline operators had, on Tuesday, warned passengers of impending disruption of flight operations due to persistent aviation fuel scarcity experienced in the country.

The operators disclosed that the fuel scarcity crisis would result to thousands of travelers stranded at the airports particularly during the yuletide.

In a press statement by the spokesman of AON, Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, he disclosed that scarcity of jet fuel returned in the past few days.

However, in a travel advisory released by Air Peace airline to customers on Thursday, the airline said scarcity of aviation fuel alongside poor weather in some destinations are causing flight delays.

The airline, however, pleaded for understanding from passengers, saying the airline was doing everything possible to reduce the impact on customers’ travel plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory reads, “the scarcity of aviation fuel alongside poor weather in some destinations is causing us flight delays today and we regret the resulting inconveniences.

We are doing everything possible to reduce the impact of this on your travel plans and plead for your understanding as we hope the situation improves soon.”

However, an air traveller, Frank Meke, said his flight was delayed by over two hours while another airline cancelled his flight over ‘engineering issues’.

He said, “ Ibom Air gave it to me today. From non availability of operating aircraft to scarcity of Aviation fuel. Two and half hours in prayers wondering if Ibom will lift us to our destination. Air Peace gave me its own shocker for a scheduled Monday afternoon flight to Canaan City completely cancelled due to ‘engineering issues’.

“If you must travel by air this yuletide, brace for all manner of excuses. Just wondering again why flights to Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt does not experience the tale by moon light stories from all the airlines?

“Good to know, no more fighting and breaking of service counters, Nigerians have given up complaints of poor services by our master servants, the local air carriers.”

Also speaking, a travel agent, Lilian Ada, said one of her client missed his meeting because of flight delay by an airline.

She said, “My client who booked Enugu to Lagos, 10:30am flight is very angry because his flight was delayed yesterday and he missed his meeting.”

Chineye Onyekuba, also disclosed that she was delayed for over 4 hours at the airport before she could be lifted.

“What kind of weather? For more than 4hrs we’re still at the airport. Flight that was schedule for 11am till now nothing,” she lamented.