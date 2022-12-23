Leadway Pensure has unveiled the Leadway Pensure Instant Service Assistant (L.I.S.A.) to provide seamless pension services to its customers nationwide.

L.I.S.A. is an artificial intelligence-powered virtual tech assistant, dubbed the ‘perfect superhuman assistant’, and it is designed to deliver immersive, seamless, innovative, and real-time support for customers to access services, make their pension requests and receive updates, all on the go.

Speaking on this innovation, managing director/CEO, Leadway Pensure, Lanre Idris, stated that, the introduction of L.I.S.A. reflects the organisation’s commitment to serving its customers exceptionally, leveraging disruptive and technology-enabled innovations for seamless, exceptional service delivery.

To him, “understanding the reality of the fast-paced world backed by a growing demand on brands and corporate organisations to provide real-time, convenient, and simple to use platforms for instantaneous and responsive engagement, we dug into our innovative capabilities to introduce the Leadway Pensure Instant Service Assistant (L.I.S.A.).

“This comprehensively researched and well-developed invention is a one-stop shop to access all our services at the comfort of our customers. With L.I.S.A., all the assistance our customers need, from pension updates, balance check-ups, the status of benefit payment, and changes in details, can be assessed from a hand-held device at any time, from any location. With this, customers no longer need to worry about waiting in the queue, getting stuck in transit, being held up at a contact centre, or putting a halt to their daily activity to access our wide range of services.”

Technology, he said, has made the world smaller, and Leadway Pensure have leveraged the same to build L.I.S.A, the perfect, superhuman assistant for its enrolees.

Disclosing that the company has upgraded the Leadway Pensure Mobile App, this, he added, would bolster the provision of exciting benefits such as the programmed withdrawal process, which allows the customer to access retirement benefits in periodic sums; and the enbloc RSA payment type, which ensures customers receive funds as a whole at the programmed time.

For customers to enjoy these services, they can send HELP to 07018000800 via WhatsApp, Telegram, or SMS from their registered number with Leadway Pensure and follow the prompts that suit their needs. For seamless access, L.I.S.A is also available on social media channels, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.