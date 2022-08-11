An elder statesman and member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly in the Second Republic, Alhaji Na-Allah Wonaka, has urged Nigerians to give Labour Party a chance in the forthcoming general election, stressing that the two dominant parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the nation.

Speaking during a consultative forum organised by Labour Party in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, Wonaka said it is timely for Nigerians to try another political party at the centre and see if things will change.

Wonaka, former GNPP parliamentarian, observed that PDP and APC leadership have failed the nation in totality.

“Let’s have a second thought on the party to vote for in the 2023 general election. We have seen what PDP and APC did to the country and its people in almost all sectors,” he added.

He appealed for total support to the presidential ambition of Mr. Peter Obi who was tried and tested as the governor of Anambra State.

“Obi was the only politician who served as state Governor in Nigeria without any case with ICPC or EFCC and used the state resources judiciously,” he added.

Also, speaking national spokesperson, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, described Peter Obi as the most competent presidential candidate among the contestants for the presidency.

“What we want at the centre is competence, capacity and ability to deliver, Mr. Obi is the best option for Nigerians, therefore, our youths should rise up and support the positive change movement,” Tanko added.

The Labour Party state chairman, Yahuza Ahmed reiterated the commitment of the party Leadership to work hard to sell the party manifestos, which are all about positive change.