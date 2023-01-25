The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara State has issued appointment letters to over 2,000 top party leaders drawn from all the 14 local government areas of the state to promote the candidature of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

A statement by the APC Publicity Secretary in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the letters were issued to all the committee members, who were drawn from various interest groups and organisations by the coordinator of the PCC in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

The issuance of the letters was a prelude to Tinubu’s campaign rally in the state scheduled for this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Marafa while issuing the letter, said the 2,000 contact persons were carefully selected to take the message of Tinubu and APC to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He assured them that the reward system of APC is guaranteed after the strongly hopeful inauguration of Tinubu on May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the assurances of our incoming president that the reward system of our great party under him would change. Hard work would be rewarded. Invest in him by ensuring that you deliver your polling unit and I can assure you that you will adequately be rewarded,” he said.

He said for Saturday’s rally, over one million persons are expected to come from the 14 local government areas of the state.

“As you can see, the state capital, Gusau is already agog and wearing a new look in preparation for our candidate’s visit on Saturday.

one million persons are expected to participate in the campaign rally. Zamfara is for APC and APC is for Zamfara,” Marafa stated.

He called on the people of the state to continue to pray for the growth, development, security, peace and unity of the country and the state.

The state coordinator also said Tinubu will fight the insecurity situation bedeviling the state as well as create more economic opportunities for the people of the state.

He appropriately described Asiwaju as a politician who values those who work for/with him and his reward system is exceptionally worth struggling for in the political history of the country.