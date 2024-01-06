Abdulmalik Zubairu (APC-Zamfara), a member of the House of Representatives, has extended a scholarship to 118 students of the Federal College of Education, Technical, Gusau.

The announcement came via a statement from the lawmaker’s Office of Technical Assistant on Strategy, Media, and Communications, Malam Aminu Lawal, in Gusau on Friday.

Lawal said that this initiative is part of the lawmaker’s broader educational intervention program aimed at supporting orphans and underprivileged students to pursue advanced education.

“The beneficiaries, comprising males and females, were drawn from Maru and Bungudu local government areas.

“This gesture is timely considering the economic hardship among people. It is aimed to assist less privileged students to settle their registration fees.”

“The intention is to reduce illiteracy among youths as well as promote education for the girl child.

“Under this scheme, hundreds of other students studying in various Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of education within and outside the state also received sponsorship.

“We sponsored 253 undergraduates of the Federal University, Gusau, 40 students in Bayero University, Kano, and 80 students of Zamfara College of Education, Maru.

Recently, the lawmaker who represents Bungudu-Maru, awarded scholarship to 70 undergraduates at Iheris University in Togo,” Lawal said.

He urged the students benefiting from the lawmaker’s scholarship scheme to take full advantage of the opportunities provided and ensure successful completion of their studies. (NAN)