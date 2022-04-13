On March 20, 2022, the immediate past Senate President and leader of the PDP, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, proudly announced on social media platforms that gubernatorial aspirants in Kwara State have agreed to adopt consensus arrangement in picking the party’s standard bearer for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The PDP had ruled the state for 16 years (2003-2019) before it lost its enviable position to the then opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

After the initial lethargy following the woeful performance of the PDP in the 2019 elections where it lost all the elective offices to the APC, the PDP leadership, about one year ago, returned to the drawing board on how it can reclaim the state from APC.

Some of the strategies being muted by the party leadership to reclaim the state include the adoption of consensus option to pick candidates for all elective offices, return of the party’s structure to the people and zoning of the gubernatorial ticket to Kwara North which last produced the state governor in 1991.

In keeping to the agreement to pick the party’s gubernatorial candidate through a consensus arrangement, Saraki on March 20, 2022 held a meeting with all the gubernatorial aspirants in his Ilorin residence.

At that meeting, all the aspirants, it was learnt, agreed to return home to rub minds on how to present one of them as the consensus gubernatorial candidate.

The statement personally signed by the elated Saraki after the meeting read:”Last night, the PDP leadership in Kwara State held a meeting with all the party’s gubernatorial aspirants.

“At the meeting, which was held in Ilorin, our state capital, all the aspirants agreed that as a way of guaranteeing the unity of our party after the primaries, the consensus option remains the best means of selecting our candidate.

“In this regard, the aspirants have now decided to go back home; meet amongst themselves; consult with all relevant stakeholders and community leaders; and, come up with a consensus candidate.

“The leadership of the party is pleased with this development. Our aspirants deciding to work together to preserve the unity amongst our ranks is certainly encouraging.

“We urge all the aspirants to ensure that there is justice, equity, and fairness in arriving at a decision.

“The party leadership has promised to support the decision taken by the aspirants.”

As a follow up to the March 20, 2022 meeting, PDP at a meeting in Saraki’s Ilorin residence last Saturday, picked all its House of Assembly and House of Representatives candidates through a consensus arrangement.

At the meeting, the leadership of the party also agreed to pick its gubernatorial candidate from the Moro, Edu and Patigi axis of Kwara North, thus leaving the core northern axis of Baruten and Kaiama in the cooler.

When the North produced the governor of the state in 1991, the beneficiary, Alh Mohammed Sha’abba Lafiagi of the old Social Democratic Party (SDP) is from Edu local government, one of the three local government areas in Kwara North where PDP has once again zoned the gubernatorial ticket to.

Though Saraki has congratulated those that emerged as PDP’s consensus candidates for some elective offices at both the state and federal levels, there appear to be discontent over the zoning of the gubernatorial ticket to Moro, Edu and Patigi axis of Kwara North.

Saraki, in a statement by one of his media aides, AbdulGaniyu AbdulKadir, stated that the aspirants must work collaboratively and start the preparation for the 2023 general election in earnest to ensure the victory of the PDP during the elections.

“Dr. Saraki said this while addressing party faithful early Saturday morning in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, after the meeting which produced consensus candidates for the Federal House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

“The leader, and national PDP chieftain, said he is satisfied with the open and transparent process through which the consensus candidates emerged as well as the maturity displayed by those who conceded their aspirations.

“The development has further shown the commitment of our members towards this political rebirth. It has proved that we are ready to sacrifice our ambition for the party’s success and I am exceedingly elated.

“For the remaining positions and constituencies, I urge the aspirants who are still left to resolve amidst themselves, rub minds together and let’s all be on the same page as the elections approach,” AbdulKadir quoted Saraki to have said.

But, LEADERSHIP’s findings showed that the long suffering people of Kaiama and Baruten axis of Kwara North who had never occupied the state’s number one political office were disenchanted by the latest decision of the PDP and Saraki dynasty to scheme them out the governorship contest in 2023.

It was gathered that the leadership of the PDP had agreed to pick the Kwara North senatorial candidate from the Baruten/Kaiama axis to placate the people. A former House of Representatives member from the area, it was learnt has been pencilled down for the slot.

Sensing dangers, some PDP stalwarts have issued statements, endorsing the consensus arrangement and appealing to the aggrieved aspirants to reason along with the party’s leadership and support whoever emerges as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the larger interest of the party and its supporters.

One of the governorship aspirants, Alh Abubakar Essanti, welcomed the conceding PDP’s governorship ticket to Edu, Patigi and Moro Federal Constituency.

Essanti, thanked Saraki and all the stakeholders across the state for providing good leadership that will ensure the victory of the PDP in the coming 2023 general elections.

He encouraged all aspirants and stakeholders to put their hands on deck and work for the success of the party during the coming general elections.

Also, in a statement titled” Accept Consensus Results In Good Faith” the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections, Hon. Razak Atunwa urged the party’s members and supporters to accept the outcome of the ongoing consensus exercise in good faith.

“It is a time when some of us are called upon to make sacrifices for the greater good of the party. There will be many more opportunities to serve. May God spare our lives,” he added.

Another party chieftain, Rasaq Abata, appealed to those who lost in the consensus arrangements to accept the party’s leadership decision in good faith in the overall interest of the PDP.

While appealing to the aspirants that lost out in the arrangement, Abata said: “This trying time, for the sake of our people, the PDP members, we need to make big sacrifices and work together towards success. Take the responsibility and talk to your followers. God’s time should be your best time. Many opportunities will surely arise.”

Justifying the zoning of the gubernatorial ticket to Moro, Edu and Patigi axis, a PDP stalwart, Musa Buko said the micro-zoning to Edu and Patigi LGAs was done by the PDP stakeholders from all the concerned LGAs in a democratic, open and transparent manner by the members of PDP and not by Saraki.

He said Saraki “only responsibly provided leadership and moderated the process.

“There was open debate for PDP stakeholders from each federal constituency in Kwara north to advance reasons for where the gubernatorial flag tilts. Factors such as united fronts, peoples mobilisation effort (new enrolment on voters registration), sacrifice, selflessness, high-level lobbying and political clout were all the variables that played out in the outcome of the micro-zoning.”

“I urge us to rally round and overwhelmingly support whoever finally emerges from Edu and Patigi LGAs.We should all come together, pass the right and correct information to our people, party members and supporters. We must all unite and never allow anything to take us backwards. The zone that did not get it now will definitely get it another time.We should all educate, inform, enlighten the people, and as well caution our supporters to accept this development in best faith and move on. Any revolt or protest at this time is unnecessary, uncalled for, crassly egoistic and would not portray us in good light,” Buko added.