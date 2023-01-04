Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum has directed the state’s ministry of water resources to ensure completion of ongoing Azare mega water project, within the next two months.

Zulum gave the deadline on Monday, after assessing progress of ongoing works at the project site in Azare town, headquarters of Hawul local government area in southern Borno.

The Azare Mega Water Project, which began four months ago, has 10 middle aquifer boreholes each with a pumping capacity of nine to 10 litres per second.

The project is expected to store 560,000 litres of water for distribution to over 20,000 residents of Azare and environs.

The 560,000 litres combine a surface tank with 400,000-litre capacity and an overhead tank with 160,000-litre capacity.

The commissioner for water resources, Engr. Tijjani Baba Alkali said the project includes the reticulation of primary and secondary distribution networks of over 3 km and arrays of water points.

He said drilling of six of the 10 boreholes for the project, have been completed with four more to go.

Tijjani also explained that the water project will be powered by a hybrid of 24,000 watts of solar capacity and a 100 KVA generating set.