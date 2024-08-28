A bus traveling from Zimbabwe lost control and overturned in South Africa’s northeastern Limpopo province, killing 10 people and injuring 35 others.

The local transport ministry announced on Wednesday that the victims, five men and five women, who are “reportedly foreign nationals” were on their way to Johannesburg when the accident happened just before midnight on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

“The bus drove over a roundabout… at high speed, lost control, and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process,” the statement said.

Authorities noted that the driver was “new in his job, and not familiar with the surroundings”.

The injured passengers were taken to local hospitals.

South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent but also one of the worst road safety records, in part, due to reckless driving and vehicles that are not roadworthy.

In the worst road accident in South Africa this year, 45 people heading to a religious event were killed in March when their bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine in the north of the country.

The government “has sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased and has also urged motorists to be alert of their surroundings and drive with caution, at all times,” it .