At least 16 passengers were confirmed dead in a fire incident which involved an 18-passenger capacity Mazda bus with registration number Kano GWL 687 XB.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when the bus reportedly swerved and hit a stationary Howo trailer with registration number Lagos LSR 340 XW from the rear, resulting in the trailer catching fire.

Special Adviser on Fire Reform and Chairman of Fire Services Agency in the state, Adebayo Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred in front of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, along the Oyo/Ogbomosho Expressway in Oyo town.

Advertisement

According to Akinwande, 16 bodies were recovered from the scene, and three survivors were transferred to the hospital by the officers from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for proper medical treatment.

He stated that a distressed call was reported at exactly 06:21 hours on Tuesday, 25th November 2025, via a telephone call from one Mr Funmilayo regarding a trailer that was on fire at the location.

Akinwande explained that the agency’s officers, led by PFS II Makinde, promptly responded and deployed to the scene of the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was an eighteen (18) passenger Mazda bus, Reg. No (Kano) GWL 687 XB swerved and hit a stationary Howo trailer with Reg. No (Lagos) LSR 340 XW from the rear, and the trailer caught fire. The fire crew quickly swung into action by carrying out a rescue operation, and the fire was extinguished.”

Akinwande attributed the cause of the accident to overspeeding and careless parking of heavy trucks along the highway.

He urged road users to always observe road safety tips while driving, particularly during the ember months.

The special adviser also emphasised the hazards associated with the nonchalant attitude of the majority of trailer drivers who park their vehicles on the roadside.