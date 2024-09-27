Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer has died after suffering a serious head injury at the Road and Para-cycling World Championships in Switzerland.

The 18-year-old crashed during the junior road race on Thursday and was taken to hospital by emergency helicopter.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said in a statement following the “tragic” news, “With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her.

“The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling.

“Muriel Furrer’s family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time.”

Swiss Cycling said on X: “Our hearts are broken.

“It is with a heavy heart and infinite sadness that we have to say goodbye to Muriel Furrer.

“We are losing a warm-hearted and wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. There is no understanding, only pain and sadness.”

The Zurich 2024 Local Organising Committee (LOC) said earlier on Friday it remained “extremely concerned” about Furrer’s condition.

However, as per the family’s wishes, it was agreed the championship would continue according to the race programme.

Furrer was a double silver medalist in the time trial and road race at this year’s Swiss road nationals.

Torrential rain fell during much of Thursday’s racing in Zurich.

British Cycling posted on X, “Everyone at British Cycling is devastated to learn of the passing of Muriel Furrer.

“Muriel was a devoted young rider with a bright future ahead of her and will be sorely missed by the cycling world. We send our condolences to her family, friends and team-mates at Swiss Cycling.”

Road cycling team Movistar said, “Sending all of our strength to the family, friends and team-mates of Muriel Furrer and to Swiss Cycling for this tragic loss. May she rest in peace.”

Road cycling safety has come under the spotlight in recent years and the UCI introduced the SafeR campaign in 2023 to analyse risks involved in events.

Last year, Furrer’s 26-year-old compatriot Gino Mader was killed after a crash while descending at high speed during the Tour de Suisse.

Several serious incidents occurred in 2024, including during the Itzulia Basque Country race in April where 2023 Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard was seriously injured.