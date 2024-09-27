Premier League giants Manchester United have completed the signing of Chido Obi-Martin after he left Arsenal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via The Sun, United have now received approval from the league to complete the deal for the 16-year-old.

This follows a five-step process with the Premier League before the transfer could be finalised.

Also, the report added that Obi-Martin has already completed his medical and is now set to sign his United contract.

However, due to his missing out on the club’s pre-season schedule, the player is set to be given time to reach full fitness and get used to his new surroundings.

United pursued the striker’s signature throughout the summer following his exit from Arsenal.

He had spent two years in the Gunners’ youth system after joining from Copenhagen in 2022.

He starred for the North London side’s academy, scoring 10 goals in one match against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Obi-Martin’s 32 goals in 18 matches saw him win the under-18 Premier League golden boot last term.

That tally included a seven-goal haul against Norwich, five goals against West Ham, four strikes in back-to-back games with Crystal Palace and Fulham as well as two more hat-tricks.

Also, he showed off his finishing ability on social media during the summer with footage from the training pitch.

Obi-Martin is eligible to play for Nigeria but he has so far represented both England and Denmark at youth level.

Already a Danish under-18 international, he also scored twice as he helped his country reach the semi-finals of the under-17 Euros in May.