Minna Magistrate Court No1 has ordered that 2 herdsmen should be remanded in Minna Correctional custody for amputating the wrist of their 60 year old father.

The presiding chief Magistrate Hajiya Fati Hassan Umar who handed down the order on directed the police to expedite action in ensuring the arrest of the two fleeing suspects said to have conspired to amputate the 60 year old man.

Bello Usman, age 25, and Shehu Abubakar also 25 years old conspired among themselves along with Shede Umar and one other person simply known as Alhaji Kai, to commit the heinous crime

They are standing trial on two count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and causing grievous harm.

The police prosecutor Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta said the two charges contravened section 97 and 246 of the penal code

The court was told that on the July, 7 2022 at about 1100 hours, one Abdullahi Rebe of Pyata village, in Bosso local government area of Niger State reported at the Bosso divisional Police command that on that the Suspects conspired to commit the crime.

The charges read thus “ You Bello Usman, Shehu Abubakar while Shede Umar and Kai, (surenames), unknown of the same adress who are at large criminally conspired and matcheted Usman Bello aged 60 years which resulted to the amputation of his right wrist and inflicted injuries on his left wrist”.

When the charges were read and interpreted to them by the presiding chief Magistrate, Hajiya Fati Hassan they admitted conspiring with those at large but did not tell them to amputate their father.

“We only told them to go and rustle the cattle of our father not to cause any hurt on him but they still amputate his wrist.

We did not send them to do what they did to our father. The Police know where about of the fleeing persons that amputate our father” they responded.

The police prosecutor informed the court that investigation in to the case has just commenced and urged the court to remand the two defendants in Minna Correctional custody

The Chief Magistrate granted the prosecutor application and then ordered for their remand and the police to expedite action to effect the arrest of other fleeing Suspects.

“ From what they are now saying, is as if those on the run are the real culprit that amputated the wrist of the old man. Please do everything humanly possible to ensure their arrest and bring them to this court in the next adjourned date” the Chief Magistrate ordered and adjourned the case to August 1 2022 for further mention.