NEWS
African American Tourists Visit Oba Of Benin
Fifty African American tourists, who are in Benin City, Edo State capital, to trace their origin, have visited the Palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.
While welcoming the tourists, Oba Ewuare II commended them for making effort to trace their roots back home and thanked the ancestors for protecting African Americans in their sojourn.
The revered monarch tasked the tourists to support efforts against modern human slavery and join the fight against human trafficking in the state.
The Oba of Benin added that the African Americans have done well in their choice to come down to Benin and deserve to be applauded, noting that the Palace is proud of them.
Oba Ewuare II added that his Foundation was established to drive the integration of victims of illegal migration, who have returned back to Nigeria.
The Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osemwegie-Ero who accompanied the tourists on the courtesy visit to the Palace, expressed appreciation to the Benin Monarch for supporting the drive to grow the tourism sector of the state.
Mrs. Betty Arnold, who led the tourists, said they are honoured to be at the Palace, noting that some of them were visiting Africa for the first time.
The tourists were later hosted to a dinner at Edo State Government House, where the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, assured that the state was safe for investors.
MOST READ
African American Tourists Visit Oba Of Benin
Fifty African American tourists, who are in Benin City, Edo State capital, to trace their origin, have visited the Palace...
Sokoto Water Board Spends Over 120m Monthly Running Cost- AGM
Sokoto State Water Board (SSWB) spends over N120million as monthly running cost in its continued effort towards supplying safe and...
Ekiti Boils As Herdsmen Kill Local Hunter
People of Orin Ekiti in Ido-Osi local government of Ekiti Ekiti Saturday took to the streets to protest the killing...
Experts Task NCAA On Oversight, Regulatory Functions
Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to live up to its constitutional...
NBC Lifts Suspension On Daar Communications’ Broadcast License
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday, announced that it has lifted the suspension placed on the operating license of Daar...
Police Arrest 62 Criminal Suspects In Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested no fewer than 62 criminal suspects in two weeks....
EFCC Gets Final Forfeiture Order On N49m
Justice Saleh Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME2 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS2 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Inaugurates 6-Man State Livestock Transformation C’ttee
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- POLITICS2 hours ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.
- SPONSORED13 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Triple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS2 hours ago
Benue Assembly Backs Ortom, Rejects Ruga Settlements