African American Tourists Visit Oba Of Benin

Fifty African American tourists, who are in Benin City, Edo State capital, to trace their origin, have visited the Palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

While welcoming the tourists, Oba Ewuare II commended them for making effort to trace their roots back home and thanked the ancestors for protecting African Americans in their sojourn.

The revered monarch tasked the tourists to support efforts against modern human slavery and join the fight against human trafficking in the state.

The Oba of Benin added that the African Americans have done well in their choice to come down to Benin and deserve to be applauded, noting that the Palace is proud of them.

Oba Ewuare II added that his Foundation was established to drive the integration of victims of illegal migration, who have returned back to Nigeria.

The Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osemwegie-Ero who accompanied the tourists on the courtesy visit to the Palace, expressed appreciation to the Benin Monarch for supporting the drive to grow the tourism sector of the state.

Mrs. Betty Arnold, who led the tourists, said they are honoured to be at the Palace, noting that some of them were visiting Africa for the first time.

The tourists were later hosted to a dinner at Edo State Government House, where the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, assured that the state was safe for investors.