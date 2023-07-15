2023/2024 Season: British-born Nigerian Sensation, Owen, To Feature For Colchester United

Crystal Palace goalkeeper, Owen Goodman has penned a year loan deal with Colchester United for the 2023/2024 season.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper will be with the U’s for the season subject to the usual ratification from the relevant bodies.

Owen joined the Eagles’ Academy in the U13s age group and progressed through the ranks to sign his first professional contract at seventeen.

The former Crystal Palace short stopper who was born in England to a Nigerian Mother and British Father, have been a revelation since he joined Crystal Palace who finished eleventh in the top flight English Premier league table.

He has been with the Premier League side since under-13s level and was named on the bench for the Eagles four times last season.

He was courted by both England and Nigeria at international level, and made his England U20s debut in March against USA.